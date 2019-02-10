Tony Romo drops out of AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am to attend funeral of former coach

Tony Romo left the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am early to attend a funeral. (Getty Images)

NFL quarterback-turned-announcer Tony Romo left the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am early on Saturday to attend the funeral of former Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson. However, he didn’t leave without making a big impression.

Fresh off calling the Super Bowl, Romo was paired with former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk, and the duo shot 70 and 65 through two rounds. After his exit, Romo was replaced by amateur Trent Newby.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@tonyromo is a WD from the Pro-Am competition @attproam due to a commitment at home. Trent Newby will take his place alongside @jimfuryk. #pgatour — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 9, 2019





Wilson was a pivotal coach for Romo, as he was an assistant in Dallas from Romo’s first full season as a starter in 2007 to 2017. The Texas native died of a heart attack on his 60th birthday on Feb. 1.

CBS announcer Jim Nantz first reported the reason for Romo’s early departure from Southern California during the broadcast on Saturday.

Romo’s biggest moment of the tournament came on Friday after he badly mishit the ball onto the carpet by the hospitality tent. He recovered with a beautiful shot that landed within two feet of the cup, which he was able to convert for a birdie.

Story continues





Romo has long been an avid golfer, even during his football days when he tried but failed to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2005. He played in his first PGA event last February when he received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, but he did not make the cut after two rounds.

While a pro career may not be in the cards, Romo has been one of the better amateur players recently as a scratch golfer. Last summer, he dominated the celebrity circuit with wins at the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and the American Century Championship.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Things to know about the new football league

• Super Bowl MVP shaves his beard on ‘Ellen’ for charity

• NBA star’s pizza commercial useless after trade

• Vonn suffers freak injury before training run

