Tony Romo: Dak Prescott has been productive since arriving in Dallas

The most money Tony Romo ever earned in a single season was $26.5 million in 2013, according to overthecap.com. He finished his NFL career with $127.4 million in earnings.

Dak Prescott could sign a bigger total deal than what Romo made in his career and is expected to have a higher annual average than Romo ever earned in one season.

Prescott already has turned down a deal that would pay him $30 million a season based on Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones’ revelation last week that Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott all have offers that would put them “at least in the top five” at their respective positions.

Prescott, who replaced Romo as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback when Romo was injured in the 2016 preseason, has earned that, Romo said.

“In the NFL — quarterbacks, running backs, receivers — it doesn’t matter. It’s about the production,” Romo told CBS Sports HQ. “Are you winning? Are you helping your football team win? And are you producing? And Dak’s done that since the moment he stepped on the field.”

The Cowboys also are working on deals with Cooper and Elliott — Elliott remains a holdout from training camp — but have expressed confidence at getting all three signed to long-term deals. Romo said it’s a matter of when, not if.

“All three of these guys, their deals are going to get done,” Romo said. “It’s just fun for people to talk about while it’s going on.

“They’re all great players, and I think it’s just a matter of time before they get paid.”