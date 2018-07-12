Tony Romo: Cowboys might have a No. 1 receiver on their roster

In Tony Romo’s 10 seasons as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, he had five different players top 1,000 receiving yards a total of 11 times.

Dez Bryant had three 1,000-yard seasons, Miles Austin two, Jason Witten two, Terrell Owens three and Terry Glenn one in Romo’s stint as the team’s starter.

That’s why Romo believes Dak Prescott might have a feature receiver on the team’s roster after all.

“You don’t know that they don’t have one,” Romo said on NFL Total Access, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s always someone that can come up. For me, it was Miles Austin after T.O. left, and it was the same discussion then. At the end of the day, if you put the ball in small windows and you’re aggressively putting the ball where you want, there’s going to be windows. When you have someone who is super talented, the windows are wider. If you have Julio Jones, the windows are wider, so you don’t have to be as perfect as a quarterback.

“As Dak continues to improve and gets to the level he feels comfortable at, I think the windows don’t have to be as big. From that perspective, they just need guys to get into their spots and the ball will get there.”

Prescott is working with some of his new receivers this week in Orlando. Allen Hurns, Michael Gallup, Lance Lenoir and Deonte Thompson appeared in an Instagram photo from ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.