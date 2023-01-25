Tony Romo will call Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC title game amid scrutiny

Chris Roling
·2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals will again have Tony Romo on the call when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC title game.

Romo has come under massive fire at times this season as it seems NFL fans have grown tired of his approach in the booth. There was a time when he was widely hailed as the new greatest thing in sports broadcasting before this recent wave of backlash.

Either way, he’ll be on the call with some familiar faces Sunday.

The full CBS broadcast crew, led by the Nantz-Romo tandem:

  • Jim Nantz (play by play)

  • Tony Romo (analyst)

  • Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

  • Evan Washburn (sideline)

  • Jay Feely (special teams reporter)

  • Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Here’s how fans are feeling about things before the game gets underway.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

