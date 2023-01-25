Tony Romo will call Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC title game amid scrutiny

The Cincinnati Bengals will again have Tony Romo on the call when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC title game.

Romo has come under massive fire at times this season as it seems NFL fans have grown tired of his approach in the booth. There was a time when he was widely hailed as the new greatest thing in sports broadcasting before this recent wave of backlash.

Either way, he’ll be on the call with some familiar faces Sunday.

The full CBS broadcast crew, led by the Nantz-Romo tandem:

Jim Nantz (play by play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Evan Washburn (sideline)

Jay Feely (special teams reporter)

Gene Steratore (rules analyst)

Here’s how fans are feeling about things before the game gets underway.

Nooooooo Tony Romo on the call for Bengals vs Chiefs ugh — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) January 22, 2023

A little confused by @tonyromo ‘s comment about why he had needed to see more from the Bengals. He said the Chiefs and Bills had done enough. Really? Josh Allen’s Bills have been to the Bowl? Bengals have. Maybe we need to see more out of Buffalo? 🤷 — 4th and Bengals (@4thandBengals) January 23, 2023

Bengals fans what would be the worst announcer duo if we rematched the Chiefs next week imo it's if they were to pair Cris Collinsworth and Tony Romo. — DietDrKelp (@DietDrKelp3rd) January 21, 2023

I don’t love my mother as much as Tony Romo loves the Cincinnati Bengals … — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 22, 2023

tony romo talks about the bengals being good, the defending afc champions, like he's the first person to discover them — Robert☃️ (@RobertZeglinski) January 22, 2023

The lack of enthusiasm that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have for the Bengals right now is pretty sad. America's darling broadcast duo is now the most divisive on the call across the league — Jake Hamilton 🇦🇲 (@jakethami) January 22, 2023

Tony Romo sounding slightly surprised that the Bengals are the more physical team right now…like….how many times are people going to be surprised by this? The Bengals are a physical football team. — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) January 22, 2023

Tony Romo in the booth was kind of fun at first, but now I just can't stand to listen to him We don't need an extensive coaching lesson after every single play — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) January 22, 2023

"It's a perfectly thrown ball, but it's a little wide."- Tony Romo, expanding the meaning of "perfectly". pic.twitter.com/D6aDAPNJdt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2023

