Tony Romo believes Jets' Zach Wilson will be 'one of the top three to five quarterbacks very quickly'

Zach Wilson up close throwing 8/21

Former Dallas Cowboys QB and current CBS analyst Tony Romo is known for his impressive in-game predictions while in the booth on Sundays.

Now, Romo has another big one.

"I actually think Zach Wilson with the Jets is going to turn that franchise around," Romo told reporters on Wednesday on a video call to promote the network's NFL coverage.

Romo went on to give Wilson high praise, even comparing him to one of the league's best quarterbacks.

"I think Zach Wilson is going to be in the discussion as one of the top three to five quarterbacks [in the league] very quickly. Within the next couple of years I think you're going to see him rise. I think he's unbelievable. His ceiling is so high.

"It's rare for me to say someone has the ability to get in the stratosphere of a [Patrick] Mahomes, but I think this kid actually has that ability. So when you have a quarterback like that, I think there's no telling how good you can be. He can make up for a lot of weaknesses in a lot of areas for a football team.

Romo acknowledged that the AFC East is going to be a tough division for years to come. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has proven to be an MVP candidate, while the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will rely on the upsides of Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

"I understand they haven't had the ability and the talent of some of these other teams they’ve gone against, but they’ll make up for a lot of that, and fast. We'll see how quickly he can do that, because the division is going to get tougher and tougher."

The Jets' future success depends on Wilson's production. If he can play up to Romo's expectations, head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets could be a contending team sooner than later.