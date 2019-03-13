Tony Romo was a bad leader and Jason Garrett sabotaged Wade Phillips, according to former Cowboy

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo hasn’t played football since 2016, but he’s still taking criticism from his teammates. Defensive tackle Jason Hatcher ripped into Romo during a radio interview Tuesday, accusing the former quarterback of only caring about himself, according to the Star-Telegram.

Romo wasn’t the only one in Hatcher’s verbal crosshairs, though. He also took Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to task, claiming Garrett sabotaged Wade Phillips so he could take over as head coach.

While appearing on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, Hatcher lit into Romo, saying he wasn’t a team player, according to the Star-Telegram.

“Romo didn’t have the it factor to make people around him better,” Hatcher said. “I think when I was there he thought he was bigger than the team. It was like Romo and then the team. Like nobody in the locker room is really going to respect you like that. I really don’t respect him as a player based on what he did to the team where a lot of people didn’t see.”

Hatcher spent eight season on the Cowboys with Romo. He left in 2014 to play in Washington, D.C. Though Hatcher never overlapped with Dak Prescott, he was adamant he would take Prescott over Romo any day.

Hatcher also lobbed some serious accusations at Garrett. He believes Garrett intentionally sabotaged Phillips during the 2010 season so he could take over as the team’s head coach. According to Hatcher, Garrett didn’t run the full playbook until Phillips got the axe.

“Let me tell you something. I’m going to tell you the truth. I saw Jason Garrett sabotage this man,” Hatcher said. “We ran three plays three freaking plays (before Wade was fired). I don’t care what the media say.”

Garrett and the Cowboys went 5-3 after Garrett took over. They scored 30 points four times in those games after scoring 30 points just once when Phillips was the head coach that year.

Jason Hatcher unloaded on Tony Romo and Jason Garrett. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)

While hellacious, Hatcher’s comments likely won’t have an impact on the Cowboys next season. Romo no longer plays for the team, so none of that criticism matters. Garrett is still coaching, but he just led the Cowboys to a 10-6 record and a playoff appearance.

If Hatcher had made those comments when the Cowboys were 1-3, people might take more notice. Making them on the same day the New York Giants traded Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Jets signed Le’Veon Bell isn’t going to move the needle all that much.

