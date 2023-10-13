Tony’s Take: Predicting the final score of Colorado-Stanford

Football fans in the Rocky Mountain region are well aware of a celebration becoming a verb, and “Shedeuring” is well on its way to becoming the Buffaloes’ equivalent of “Tebowing.” If you are sick of seeing Shedeur Sanders flashing his watch, you shouldn’t watch Colorado take on Stanford.

I predict that Colorado will take another big step forward in its march to a bowl game with a big win on national television. Stanford has had a dramatic fall from grace since the Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw years and looks similar to the 2022 version of the Buffaloes.

Colorado can’t play down to another seemingly weaker opponent, however. The Buffs struggled the last time they were a double-digit favorite, but I’m confident that they will not make the same mistake twice. CU will manhandle the Cardinal in the trenches while scoring early and often under the Folsom lights.

My final score prediction: Colorado 42, Stanford 20.

