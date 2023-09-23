Tony’s Take: Predicting the final score of Colorado’s massive Pac-12 opener at Oregon

It may be personal for Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders in 2023, but the Oregon Ducks are one barrier I don’t see the Buffs getting over.

Colorado’s offense will continue to put up points on Saturday, but Oregon has proven itself a formidable machine to slow down. Having allowed only one sack in their first three games, the Ducks have been impressive on offense. While both teams have their warts on defense, Colorado relies heavily on forcing turnovers, but Oregon’s offense can protect the ball with the best of them.

I think the betting spread is far too large as I see Colorado keeping things close until the fourth quarter. Oregon will pull away from the Buffaloes late to capture the win, though, I believe. Can the Buffs pull off another massive upset? Absolutely. And I will eat my words if they do.

But my final score prediction is that Oregon will outlast CU in a 45-35 shootout.

