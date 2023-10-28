Tony’s Take: Predicting the final score of Colorado-UCLA

Which version of the Buffaloes will we see on Saturday at UCLA? That is the question on everyone’s mind as Colorado is only two weeks removed from blowing a 29-point lead to the Stanford Cardinal. Because of this, CU now has a much more difficult road to reaching bowl eligibility.

First up on the slate is a trip to the historic Rose Bowl. Colorado is again a double-digit road underdog looking to spoil UCLA’s attempt at its sixth win. UCLA has looked good so far this year, especially on defense. The Bruins have only allowed one team to score over 17 points this year — Oregon State rumbled to 36 two weeks ago.

I believe that Colorado will top Oregon State’s offensive effort in a game that will look a lot like the Buffs’ Week 1 upset of TCU.

Final score prediction: Colorado 42, UCLA 38.

