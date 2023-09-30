Tony’s Take: Predicting the final score of Colorado’s Week 5 home game vs. USC

The Colorado Buffaloes will be looking to right the ship on Saturday against the No. 8 USC Trojans. Back in January, I predicted the Buffs to start 3-1 with a loss to Oregon before coming back to beat USC. We’ll soon see if that comes to full fruition.

Colorado’s offense will have to carry the Buffs if they’re to upset USC. The Trojans are dominant on offense but they do have issues on the defensive side of the ball.

While the Buffs didn’t look pretty against Oregon, I believe they will play much better against USC, especially with home-field advantage and the benefit of an early kickoff. I predict that the Buffs’ defense will make enough plays to steal a few possessions and keep the ball in Shedeur Sanders’ hands.

My final score prediction? Colorado will beat the Trojans for the first time in program history, 49-45.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire