Tony Pollard's top plays 2022 season
Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's top plays from the 2022 season.
As reported by PHNX's Howard Balzer, Sean Payton has set up an interview with the Cardinals for Thursday.
The Colts are preparing to narrow down their list of head coach candidates in the coming days.
Here's a look at the updated 2023 NFL draft order following the divisional playoffs.
It's possible Jerod Mayo's new "long-term" contract with the Patriots comes with a fancy new title. Phil Perry shares what he's hearing about the possibility of Mayo becoming New England's "assistant head coach," and what that would entail.
Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain on his right foot that could affect his ability to play in the AFC championship game.
It looks like Burrow took a shot at that failed neutral-site plan with a two-word post on Instagram
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
The final play of the Cowboys season began with running back Ezekiel Elliott playing center and it ended with a short pass to KaVontae Turpin. Elliott lined up at center to snap to quarterback Dak Prescott with the rest of the offense spread out across the line of scrimmage for what appeared to be an [more]
Dak Prescott had a horrible outing against the 49ers in the NFC divisional round, and for some reason the Cowboys' social media decided to crush him for it. By Adam Hermann
A recent report shed some light on what it might cost teams to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance if he becomes available.
On the first Sunday of the regular season, ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rejected a contract offer that would have paid him $133 million fully guaranteed at signing. Very recently, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark reported the same thing. Here’s what we said in September, since it still applies: “The reporting [more]
The Bears won't be a suitor for Aaron Rodgers, but the Packers trading the star quarterback could have a ripple effect that impacts a key part of the Bears' offseason.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game.
The Cowboys QB ends a promising drive with his second pick of the game
Diggs and Allen both struggled en route to an early playoff exit.