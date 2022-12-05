Tony Pollard's top plays from 2-TD game Week 13
Watch all of Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's top plays from his 2-TD game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
The Cowboys handled the Colts for a blowout Sunday Night win, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers win over the Dolphins and will miss the rest of the season and Deshaun Watson struggled in his return to football action against his former team. PLUS: Minty tells 49ers fans not to despair, because a new era is about to begin in San Francisco: the Sturdy Purdy era!
The bill has come due on the Rams' Super Bowl win, and it has made for an ugly and challenging season. At least Cam Akers provided a bit a relief Sunday.
Colts rookie WR Alec Piece came to play against the Cowboys.
The final of Cowboys 54, Colts 19 was the 1,074th Scorigami
Seriously love this kid! #GoBlue
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
Now that he's quarterbacking a team with legitimate Super Bowl hopes, Brock Purdy is anything but irrelevant
Brock Purdy made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Kyle Shanahan rules out a return for Trey Lance in 2022.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is reportedly expected to take the Colorado job at some point after the Tigers' SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
The #49ers are signing a familiar face to back up QB Brock Purdy.
The circus some expected to surround Watson's return never materialized. And while it's only his first game back, neither did glimpses of the quarterback the Browns paid a fully guaranteed $230 million.
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.
What are the early college football lines and odds for the bowl games and College Football Playoff. Where are the potential values?
Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off field with left foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, putting Brock Purdy into game.
Lamar Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury.