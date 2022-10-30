Tony Pollard's best plays from 3-TD game Week 8

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta's Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could've won it, giving the Falcons an improbable 37-34 victory Sunday that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation before a silly penalty by the Panthers' D.J. Moore opened the door for the Falcons (4-4) to pull it out. With the Falcons up 34-28, Carolina (2-6) appeared to have won the game in stunning fashion when Moore hauled in a 62-yard touchdown heave from P.J. Walker with 12 seconds remaining.