Tony Pollard's best plays in 189-yard game Week 11
Watch Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's best plays in a 189-yard game in the Week 11 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears suffered a 27-24 loss to the Falcons, where all phases underwhelmed. We break down the action here:
The Bengals didn’t have much of a running game today in Pittsburgh. They also didn’t have their top wide receiver. But they did have a running back who put up big receiving numbers. Bengals backup running back Samaje Perine caught four passes for 52 yards and three touchdowns today as Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh 37-30. Perine [more]
The free-agent receiver had to be like the rest of the NFL world, highly impressed by Dallas' road win. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Justin Hardee points finger at himself for punt-return touchdown
Justin Fields' injury was the icing on top of a disappointment cake the Bears ate Sunday in Atlanta. The low marks reflect a team that just doesn't know how to win.
Andy Dalton posted a near-perfect passer rating in the Saints' Week 11 win. His rating is the best of any Saints QB since Drew Brees' game against the Colts in 2019:
When the Cincinnati Bengals' backs were against the wall, Joe Burrow delivered against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's what the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles are saying after their 17-16 come-from-behind win over the Colts in Week 11
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 12 of the college football season?
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett wound up being right that “somebody has to win” Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the result wasn’t the one Hackett was looking for. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr floated a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams to end the game in overtime. The Raiders had tied the game [more]
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson didn't hold back when discussing the offense's lackluster performance in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and his head coach Robert Saleh had very different views on the team's 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
For the vast majority of NFL players, this play results in a nice deflected pass. Not for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Detroit Lions have won three straight, after playing most complete game of the NFL season to knock off the New York Giants, 31-18
Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.
The Vols gave up nine touchdowns to the Gamecocks and lost Hendon Hooker to a left knee injury.