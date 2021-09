Axios

A Navy T-45C Goshawk training jet crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday morning, injuring its two pilots but leaving local residents unharmed, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian confirmed in a media briefing. Driving the news: Both the jet instructor pilot and the student naval aviator ejected from the aircraft and were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. No details are available as to what caused the crash.