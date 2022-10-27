Tony Pollard: Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has missed only one game to injury in his career, sitting out a game in 2020 with a calf strain. He is headed toward missing a second, with Elliott unlikely to play with a knee sprain.

“I don’t know right now,” Elliott said Wednesday, via Layten Praytor of the team website. “We still have a lot of time before Sunday. But right now, we’re just focused on getting me as healthy as I can.”

Tony Pollard is ready for whatever he’s asked to do Sunday against the Bears.

“Next guy up,” Pollard said. “In this league, that’s the only thing that is guaranteed [is] injuries. So, it’s expected, and the next guy has to be ready to step in.”

Pollard had season highs with 13 carries for 105 yards against the Giants in Week 3 but had his most touches Sunday against the Lions when he had 14 touches for 109 yards. His single-game career highs are 14 carries and 18 touches.

“Whatever they ask me to carry, I got it,” Pollard said. “I’m always trying to go out there and show what I can do. Prove myself right; prove others wrong and play team ball.”

