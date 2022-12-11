Tony Pollard’s second touchdown gives Cowboys 14-10 lead

The Cowboys are letting the Texans hang around. It’s a dangerous game to play.

They have regained the lead, 14-10, with 12:28 remaining in the second quarter on Tony Pollard‘s second touchdown of the game.

Pollard caught a 10-yard pass from Dak Prescott, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive. His first touchdown came on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Noah Brown caught a 51-yard pass in the Cowboys’ latest scoring drive to set up Pollard’s touchdown catch.

Prescott is 7-of-10 for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Texans offensive guard Kenyon Green is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

