Tony Pollard remains out of practice, questionable for Thursday night

The Cowboys have a considerably shorter injury report than the Titans for Thursday night’s game, but it includes a couple of key players.

Running back Tony Pollard was listed as a non-participant in practice for the third straight day because of a thigh injury. He has been listed as questionable to play in Tennessee.

Linebacker Micah Parsons was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. Parsons is dealing with a hand injury and joins Pollard with a questionable tag.

The only Cowboys player ruled out is linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Defensive end Sam Williams is set to play after missing last Saturday with a concussion he suffered in a car accident.

