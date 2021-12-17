Tony Pollard questionable with foot injury

The Cowboys played without backup running back Tony Pollard on Sunday. They could have him back in the lineup this week.

Pollard returned to limited practices Thursday and Friday, and the Cowboys list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Pollard tore his left plantar fascia on his 58-yard touchdown run Dec. 2 against the Saints. He led the Cowboys in rushing for four consecutive games before his Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 45 yards Sunday against Washington to lead the team in rushing.

Elliott was a full participant all week with his knee injury.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a foot issue, was limited again Friday but does not have a designation.

The Cowboys already had ruled out left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle).

