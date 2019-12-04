Tony Pollard questionable for Cowboys on Thursday

The Cowboys were missing three players due to injuries in last Thursday’s loss to the Bills and the same three players have been ruled out ahead of this Thursday’s trip to Chicago.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch announced he’d miss the game with a neck injury on Tuesday. Safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) are the others who have been scratched on Wednesday.

Running back Tony Pollard is the only player in the questionable category for Dallas. He’s been bothered by an ankle injury this week.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (Achilles) and Michael Bennett (foot) were both limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, but are set to play after failing to receive injury designations.