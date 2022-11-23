Tony Pollard named NFC offensive player of the week

Ezekiel Elliott was back in the Cowboys lineup for last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but Tony Pollard held onto a starring role in the team’s offense.

Pollard ran 15 times for 80 yards and caught six passes for 109 yards in Dallas’ 40-3 road win. Two of Pollard’s catches went for touchdowns that covered a combined 98 yards.

The NFL named Pollard the NFC offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time that Pollard has won a weekly prize.

Pollard now has 118 carries for 701 yards and six touchdowns to go with 21 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns on the year. That may not have him above Elliott on the Cowboys’ depth chart, but games like last Sunday’s are a reminder that the pecking order doesn’t make much of a difference.

