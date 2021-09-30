Running back Tony Pollard was missing from Cowboys practice on Thursday, but there doesn’t appear to be any concern about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Pollard was not on the injury report Wednesday and Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that a source close to Pollard said the running back is fine physically. Todd Archer of ESPN.com reported a short time later that Pollard was absent for personal reasons.

Pollard has 27 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 65 yards through the first three weeks of the season.

While Pollard was not on the field, wide receiver Malik Turner did practice. Turner has been designated to return from injured reserve and can be activated at any point in the next three weeks.

Tony Pollard misses practice for personal reasons originally appeared on Pro Football Talk