Tony Pollard masterfully sets up blockers on TD catch and run

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard masterfully sets up blockers on touchdown catch and run. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Wide receiver Robby Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2020 and things have gone well enough that the team is reportedly trying to make sure he’s around beyond this season. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is deep in talks with Anderson about a contract extension. His first deal in [more]
Panthers LB Frankie Luvu channeled his inner Charles Tillman on the forced fumble.
The Cowboys sent defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins home from the stadium Saturday night before kickoff. The team announced both will not participate “out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID-related protocols.” The Cowboys’ medical staff will reevaluate Quinn and Watkins on Sunday. Secondary coach/defensive pass [more]
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' second preseason game of the 2021 season.
GM Ryan Pace could have looked utterly foolish. Luckily, he drafted Justin Fields, clearly a saving grace.
The Broncos are one of the teams that might wind up regretting passing on Bears rookie Justin Fields.
Trubisky wasted no time scoring for the Bills in his return to Soldier Field.
The top takeaways from Washington's 17-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making strides.
Trey Lance got real first-team reps with the #49ers offense for the first time Friday. Kyle Shanahan explained why.
Freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock joined a trio of Buckeyes that lost their black stripe on Friday.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
The Steelers might have hit on a couple of draft picks.
An injury to quarterback Marcus Mariota resulted in an extra-heavy dose of Nathan Peterman in the Raiders’ preseason opener. For the second preseason game, tonight against the Rams, Mariota will play. Another quarterback on the roster is rooting for not a heavy dose of Mariota. “I hope he doesn’t play too much because then someone [more]
It took decades for a runner to officially beat 10 seconds. Now, it's the norm.
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
What we learned from Bills' preseason win over the Bears (via @NateMendelson):
The best and worst performances from the Jets' preseason Week 2 win over the Packers.
Reuben Foster is back training on the field and is looking for an opportunity.