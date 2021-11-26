Tony Pollard’s kickoff return answers Marcus Mariota’s touchdown run
The Cowboys and Raiders have traded third-quarter touchdowns.
Las Vegas went 75 yards in six plays on their second possession of the second half.
Hunter Renfrow began the drive with a 31-yard catch-and-run. Two plays later, Derek Carr found Renfrow again for an 11-yard gain. Carr was on the ground when Micah Parsons and another Cowboys defender stepped over and around him, with Carr’s head appearing to graze a knee.
Carr grabbed at his helmet and referee Shawn Hochuli dropped a late flag. It did not appear to be roughing the passer, but that was Hochuli’s call.
Carr never was sent off the field for a concussion check either.
Marcus Mariota scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to give Las Vegas a 24-13 lead.
The Cowboys answered 13 seconds later. That’s how long it took Tony Pollard to go 100 yards on a kickoff return. Dallas went for 2 after a leverage penalty on the Raiders on the successful extra point. But Cedrick Wilson was tackled short of the end zone.
The Raiders now lead 24-19.
