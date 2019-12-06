Tony Pollard, Jeff Heath inactive for Cowboys; Prince Amukamara won’t play for Bears

Cowboys starting running back Ezekiel Elliott likely sees a bigger workload than normal tonight, with his backup, Tony Pollard, sitting out with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys had listed the running back as questionable after he injured his knee during Tuesday’s practice.

Fullback Jamize Olawale is the only backup behind Elliott tonight.

Dallas also will play without starting safety Jeff Heath, who has injuries to both shoulders.

The team’s other inactives are linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee), receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch.

The Bears won’t have defensive back Prince Amukamara, who has a hamstring injury. He was doubtful.

Receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), tight end Eric Saubert, offensive lineman Corey Levin, offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion) and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) also are inactive for the Bears.