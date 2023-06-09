Tony Pollard on hip-drop tackle: It would be hard to take it out of the game

In a divisional round playoff game, 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward caught Tony Pollard from behind and grabbed the Cowboys running back around the waist. Ward meant no harm, but the tackle — nicknamed a “hip-drop tackle” — ended with Ward’s body rolling over Pollard’s left leg. Pollard fractured his fibula and required surgery to [more]

