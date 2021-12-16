Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is on his way back to the lineup.

Pollard missed last Sunday’s win over Washington with a foot injury and sat out of practice on Wednesday, but he was bumped up to limited participation on Thursday. Another day of practice on Friday could put him on track to play against the Giants this weekend.

While Pollard’s limited practice is a step in the right direction, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence‘s limited participation may be a concern. Lawrence was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, but was added with a foot issue on Thursday. His status will bear watching at Friday’s practice and when the team issues its injury designations.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph (illness) was also added to the report and did not participate in practice. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) was also out and has already been ruled out for Sunday. Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and tight end Sean McKeon (neck) were listed as full participants.

Tony Pollard gets in limited practice, DeMarcus Lawrence added to injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk