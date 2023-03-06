Tony Pollard gets franchise tag, Dallas Cowboys focus shifts to Ezekiel Elliott’s status

The Cowboys officially did the expected on Monday, placing the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, guaranteeing him $10.1 million in 2023.

The Cowboys made the move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the franchise to keep Pollard off of the free agent market, following a career year by the former fourth-round pick.

Pollard rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. He recorded 39 catches, 371 yards and three touchdown grabs. He led all Cowboys running backs in rushing yards, catches and receiving yards, earning first trip to the Pro Bowl, while surpassing two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott as the team’s primary runner.

The Cowboys have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with Pollard or he will play for the 2023 season under the franchise tag.

It marks the sixth straight year that the Cowboys have used the franchise tag. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was tagged in 2018 and again in 2019. Quarterback Dak Prescott got the tag in 2020 and 2021. Tight end Dalton Schultz got the tag last season.

Unlike Lawrence and Prescott, who got the tag for a second straight season before being rewarded with a long-term deal, Schultz’s future with the Cowboys appears to be over as he will hit the market with the expectation of signing a deal elsewhere.

The move with Pollard, however, puts the spotlight squarely on the future of Elliott, who will be asked to take a pay cut or be cut, the former not guaranteed.

Elliott has a $10.9 base salary in 2023 to got along with a $16.7 million cap figure.

As of now, the Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to the running back position. That number number will not stand.

The Cowboys would save $4.8 million on the cap by releasing Elliott as a post-June 1 cut.

Elliott’s production diminish in each of the last three season and averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 2022, while battling a knee injury for much of the season.

Owner Jerry Jones has said he would like to see Elliott and Pollard return in 2023.

But the decision will come down to finances.

Now, that Pollard has been franchised, the question is what number would be good enough to placate Elliott and justify keeping an aging running back on the roster.