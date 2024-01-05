Tony Pollard expected a better season: I hold myself to a higher standard

The Cowboys made Tony Pollard their lead back after last season, using the franchise tag on him and letting Ezekiel Elliott walk.

It's been a disappointing year for the Cowboys running back and the team's running game.

"I thought I would probably have a better year than I am now," Pollard said, via Nick Harris of the team website. "Where we are as far as playoffs and rankings, I couldn't complain with everything in front of us. I would say just trying to get more at-bats at the plate. Get more repetition for the O-line and get a feel for how the defense is playing things and getting into a rhythm."

Pollard earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022, with 193 carries for 1,007 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. This season, he has 235 carries for 935 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

"I hold myself to a higher standard," Pollard said. "I try to be my hardest critic and my hardest judge before anybody else can. So I'm always hard on myself."

The Cowboys rank 14th in rushing and fourth in passing this season. They likely will need more from their run game in the postseason.

"I would say you're pretty much what you are," Pollard said. "At this point, it's just about executing and everybody getting on the same page. It's one game at a time, so one game can definitely get everything going."

Pollard is making $10.1 million on the franchise tag this season, scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason.

Tight end Dalton Schultz played for the Cowboys under a $10.9 million franchise tag in 2022 before hitting the free agent market this offseason and finding only a one-year, $6.25 million deal from the Texans. Pollard may be in the same spot this offseason.