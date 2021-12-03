Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run gives Cowboys 20-10 lead

Tony Pollard had 6 yards on his first four carries. The Cowboys backup running back had a 58-yard touchdown on his fifth carry.

The Cowboys had 12 carries for 53 yards before Pollard’s explosive run. He broke free down the sideline and then outran Marcus Williams, who appeared to have the angle but waited too long while anticipating Pollard was going to cut back inside.

It was the longest run of Pollard’s career and the longest by a Cowboy since Alfred Morris’ 70-yard run against the Rams in 2017.

The Cowboys lead 20-10.

The Saints had closed the deficit to 13-10 on a 42-yard field goal by Brett Maher with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Cowboys starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is nursing a bone bruise in his knee, has only 14 yards on seven carries. Receiver CeeDee Lamb has a 33-yard run that initially was ruled a reception.

