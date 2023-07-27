Tony’s Take: The Pac-12’s fate has long been sealed

With news of the Buffaloes moving back to the Big 12 Conference, Colorado has become, as Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports puts it, the “tipping point” of the Pac-12/Big 12 debate.

The Big 12 has won via a 10th-round knockout. But the writing has been on the wall for the Pac-12 for more than a year now.

Ever since USC and UCLA announced they were headed to the Big Ten, the Pac-12 has been struggling to survive as a conference. From its well-publicized issues with securing a media rights deal to rumors of its remaining marquee schools being courted by other conferences, this was something that was never going to be fixed by adding a couple of Mountain West schools.

The Pac-12’s standing as a Power Five conference had been called into question, and the initial domino of USC and UCLA moving underlined this issue (h/t USA TODAY Sports):

Sure, you can have a nice football league with Oregon, Washington and Utah and have Arizona basketball carry your banner in March. But is that really a power conference? The Pac-12 hasn’t had a representative in the College Football Playoff since 2016, and the cold reality is that UCLA and USC leaving has diminished the league in a way that it had no real chance to recover from.

We may be looking at the last days of the Pac-12.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Buffs to the Big 12: How to watch CU's board of regents' pivotal Thursday meeting

Everything that led up to Colorado moving back to the Big 12

Why returning to the Big 12 is right for Colorado

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire