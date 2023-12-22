Tony’s Take: Only time will tell how Coach Prime’s recruiting strategy pans out

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have put together a highly rated but rather unconventional recruiting class this year, and just about everyone is sharing their two cents on Coach Prime’s tactics. As the saying goes, opinions are like elbows: everyone has at least one.

From analysts such as Geoff Schwartz to rival fanbases, the reviews regarding Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class have been primarily negative, mainly because the Buffs have signed only five players from the high school ranks (at least so far). Comparatively, powerhouse programs such as Georgia, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State have each added over 20 high school signees.

After NSD… Colorado football commits – 5 (the bball team had 4) Y'all can make whatever excuse or just scream "PORTAL" at me but CU's recruiting efforts right now are poor. The base of your team is HS recruits Georgia took 28 HS commits.

Bama 25

Ohio State 21

Texas 22

etc — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 21, 2023

Traditionally, programs have been built through high school recruiting, but we aren’t living in your father’s era of college football. The transfer portal has changed everything, and Sanders is embracing that. It seems strange to dismiss the talent CU has brought in through the portal, especially with 12 of the 16 transfer additions having multiple years of eligibility remaining.

On the flip side, Buffs fans are celebrating that Sanders brought in the top-ranked transfer class for the second season in a row, and rightfully so.

LSU DE Quency Wiggins' addition to the now 12-man transfer class for Colorado has pushed the Buffs into the No. 1 spot of the @Rivals team transfer rankings for 2024. CU claimed that crown last offseason.https://t.co/4M78GZcXiW pic.twitter.com/IQRvhAdKIQ — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) December 17, 2023

Last year’s No. 1 class amounted to four wins on the season, an improvement over 1-11. However, four wins is four wins. While I believe that Colorado has patched up major issues on the offensive and defensive lines, only one thing will matter when judging Coach Prime’s recruiting tactics: wins and losses.

So, to borrow another often-used phrase, it’s time to hurry up and wait.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire