Tony Mowbray steps back from Birmingham manager role to undergo medical treatment

Tony Mowbray will take some time away from the touchline (PA)

Tony Mowbray will step back from his duties as Birmingham City manager for up to two months as he receives medical treatment.

Mowbray replaced Wayne Rooney as Birmingham manager six weeks ago, but will now take a break, and assistant manager Mark Venus will take temporary charge of the team in the interim.

The club said in a statement: “Birmingham City can confirm that Manager, Tony Mowbray, requires medical treatment which means he will be temporarily stepping away from the on-site management of the Club for a period of approximately six to eight weeks.”

Mowbray said: “Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area as manager of Birmingham City Football Club.

“Until I return, my assistant manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Birmingham have won four, lost three and drawn one of their eight games in all competitions since Mowbray was appointed in January following the departure of Wayne Rooney. His last game in charge resulted in a 2-1 win over former club Sunderland, who sacked Mowbray in December.

Birmingham’s CEO Garry Cook, said: “Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started.

“In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the Club forward.”