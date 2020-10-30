Can Tony La Russa learn how to lead and win in new, socially conscious era of baseball?

We get just a little time. The wind rises and carries us along for a while. We can spread our arms and try to get a little more out of it, but generally we get what we get; the sidewalk is coming. In sports they call that hurried flight your “window,” and there is a lot of conversation about the status of that opportunity — open or closed, opening or closing, painted shut or wedged with a coffee can. People seem to love the metaphor no matter the season, though summer seems most apt.

This is about the Chicago White Sox, but not entirely. After a decade of storm windows covered by plywood, they’d become capable enough to play three postseason games at the end of a 60-game season. They seem poised to make something more of it.

Still, this isn’t wholly about the wind at their backs or under their arms.

This is about Jerry Reinsdorf, the owner of the White Sox, who is 84. Sometimes a guy just starts whipping his arms like a spiraling egret.

On Thursday he hired Tony La Russa, among the most revered managers in history. La Russa won more than 2,700 games (522 of them with the White Sox a long time ago) and three World Series championships. Seven summers ago he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Also, La Russa is just eight years younger than Reinsdorf and has not managed a game in more than nine years.

See, this isn’t entirely about the White Sox’s window.

This is also about Reinsdorf’s. And now it’s about La Russa’s. And it’s their team and their flights and they can do with those what they want.

“I can tell you,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Thursday afternoon, “that this was made with the intent solely on putting us in the best position to win championships. It’s easy to fall back on some old narratives, that this was about friendship or potentially righting old wrongs or something like that. In the end, Tony was the choice because it is believed Tony is the best man to help us win championships over the next several years.”

You’d have to take it at that.

It does seem the sidewalk may be looking bigger to Reinsdorf, and if his White Sox are about to go on one of their every-second-or-third-generation runs, it would be prudent to take advantage, as we’re all slowly running out of generations. If this indeed is his last shot, this team, the one with Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert and Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito and Jose Abreu, must rest with a man he trusts. If these White Sox fail to become special over the next few years, well, the next do-over might be someone else’s to endure.

Surely that’s why he’s circled back to La Russa. Assuming La Russa is as clever at this at 76 as he was at 66, no doubt the lineup will make sense, the bullpen will run efficiently and three hours every day will go about as planned. They’ll lose some games, but not because the manager was in over his head.

“My heart,” La Russa said after a decade in front offices, “was always in the dugout.”

La Russa was once very good at this, among the best ever at it, and that does not happen if his only talents were writing batting orders and making pitching changes. His players trusted him. They believed in him. They surely did not always like him, but that was beside the point. They weren’t always supposed to. They were the relationships that endured through eight previous seasons in Chicago, through a decade in Oakland, through 16 seasons in St. Louis. He won a lot. They all won a lot.

And now the game has changed. More, the men in it have changed. And this is the part of the flight that gets choppy, now that the old war horses have taken up one last battle together. Society is changing, or trying to change, and counting on people to understand. Or at least hoping they will understand. And if not, to get out of the way.

