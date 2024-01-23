What was Tony Kramer's impact on Greenbrier football? Hear from those who know him best

Tony Kramer’s impact on Greenbrier High School will be felt for years to come.

Kramer retired from coaching following the 2023 football season after leading the Wolfpack for nine years.

Greenbrier held a 31-62 record over that span, highlighted by three-straight Georgia High School Association state playoff appearances from 2018-2020. Perhaps his best coaching came in those final two seasons. The Wolfpack squeaked out a 32-29 win over Bradwell Institute in November, snapping a 21-game losing streak.

That stretch would have crumbled many other programs. For longtime Greenbrier supporter Shane Pangle, whose son, Brooks, played quarterback for Kramer until graduating in 2022, Kramer was the reason it didn’t.

“The one thing that I noticed throughout that whole time is that our team always played their hearts out. He had them prepared and they left everything out there on the field,” he said. “Didn’t matter if it was Ware County, Coffee County, Evans, or Lakeside. Our team responded so well and every week came out and gave it everything they had. I think he was the major cause for that and the kids couldn’t have had a better leader. He taught them much more than football.”

Along with his nine seasons as Greenbrier head coach, Kramer also served stints as an assistant coach at Greenbrier and Evans, along with 10 years as the head football coach at Columbia Middle School. While he made his bones as an experienced football coach, it was his ability to do it the right way off the field that endeared him to the students and surrounding community.

“Somewhere along the line, society has switched the price tag on the value of high school athletics. It’s all about winning. Where the focus should be is what Coach Kramer was doing,” Greenbrier athletic director Garrett Black said. “He always did things the right way. He molded boys into men and he led by example. I’ll say this: If my boys played football, I’d want them to play for Tony Kramer.”

Tony Kramer led the Greenbrier football program to three GHSA state playoff appearances in nine seasons as the head coach. He announced his retirement following the 2023 season.

Tony Kramer’s long-lasting impact on Greenbrier football

Kramer’s footprint on the landscape of Columbia County football goes back before his days at Riverwood. As defensive coordinator at Evans, then-Knights head coach Marty Jackson (now Grovetown athletic director) knew Kramer was a valuable piece to his staff.

“Great guy, great friend. I thought he was a darn good coach. He had us organized, always had a great plan and made great adjustments at halftime,” Jackson said. “I hated to see him get out of it, but I certainly understand.”

Talk to enough people around Columbia County athletics and the theme around Kramer’s career becomes obvious. Football was a vehicle for teaching students about life. Now a Georgia Southern receiver, Brooks Pangle was the most prolific passing quarterback in Greenbrier history. For Shane, playing for Kramer was a no-brainer.

“I was tickled for my son to play for him, because I knew what kind of man he was. I didn’t care about Xs and Os. That wasn’t the most important thing to us. It was about what he was going to teach him as far as life skills, being a man and being responsible,” he said. “If you wanted somebody for your son to be around, that’s the kind of guy you want him to be around. Just a phenomenal human being and person.”

For Black, whose relationship with Kramer goes well beyond his nine years as head coach, Kramer’s value expanded not only beyond the football field, but also his title as head coach.

“Tony genuinely cared about our kids. He cared about and loved Greenbrier High School. He took a lot off my plate as athletic director. I didn’t have to worry about picking up the newspaper and reading about our football program in a negative light. This man was going to do the right thing, no matter what. He always carried himself the right way and a great example of high character for our student body,” Black said.

“I appreciate everything that Coach Kramer has done, not only for our football program, but our school. He was always that guy that if something needed to be done for the student body, he was going to find a way to get it done. We’ve been together as football coach and athletic director for nine years and really have developed a close relationship. I’m proud to say I can call Tony Kramer a dear friend of mine.”

What’s next for Tony Kramer?

While he’s retired from Columbia County, Kramer likely isn’t going anywhere. He’s teaching at Highland Springs Middle School in North Augusta and his youngest son, Carson, will be a senior in the fall. New Wolfpack coach Sean Tiernan said Kramer has been with him every step of the way since taking over in December.

“He’s a great guy and has been very supportive in the transition. He plans on continuing to support and making sure I’m getting my feet wet. Even though I’m very familiar with the area, he knows the ends and outs and he’s been tremendous,” Tiernan said. “Everything everyone ever says about him is 100 percent on point. We talked a little bit about football, but mainly more about him and what his thoughts were and he’s just been very supportive.”

Pangle, who was on the committee that selected Tiernan, said Kramer wouldn't have it any other way.

“Tony is the type of guy that didn’t want it to be about him. If we were winning or losing, it was always about the kids and what was best for them and for Greenbrier,” he said. “It doesn’t surprise me to see him jump in there.”

