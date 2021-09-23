Tony Kornheiser says a Ben Simmons-Bradley Beal trade 'benefits both teams'

Kornheiser says a Simmons-Beal trade 'benefits both teams' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Training camps across the NBA begin in just about a week and the biggest news entering the season is the ongoing saga between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons.

Simmons has reportedly requested a trade and does not plan on showing up to training camp, with a source telling ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the three-time All-Star “intends to never play another game” for Philadelphia.

With Simmons wanting out of Philadelphia, ESPN's Tony Kornheiser believes that the Washington Wizards would benefit from trading their star shooting guard, Bradley Beal, to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

"With Bradley Beal and John Wall, they never won anything. With Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, they didn't win anything. With Bradley Beal alone, they're not going to win anything," Kornheiser said Wednesday on Pardon the Interruption.

After citing Washington's lack of postseason success with Beal as his first reason for wanting the Wizards to make the trade, Kornheiser then said he simply believes Simmons is a better fit on Washington's roster than Beal is.

"This guy Ben Simmons is a much better defender than Bradley Beal. He's a much better rebounder, much better passer, will integrate more people on the team," Kornheiser said.

Conversely, Kornheiser also said Beal is a great fit in Philadelphia, as the shooting guard could be the missing piece in leading the Sixers to an NBA title.

"This is a trade that benefits both teams. If Bradley Beal goes to the Sixers, they can win a title. He's what they need," Kornheiser said. "Ben Simmons is what 10 guys of rotational players [in Washington] need. If he's a better player with a change of scenery, he'll close out the game."

PTI co-host Michael Wilbon agreed with Kornheiser that Washington should be the "major partner" in a Simmons trade, but doesn't think Washington would need to give up Beal to get him.

"[General manager] Tommy Sheppard has done such a good job over the last two summers, plus drafts. The Wizards are two quality players deep at every position. They got players. Philadelphia needs players now. They're close," Wilbon said.

"They got Joel Embiid, they're paying him big time. They just can't say like Sam Presti, 'Oh, give me draft picks forever and a day.' 'The Process' cannot restart now. I agree with you about the Wizards being the major partner. Maybe there has to be a third team in there, but I wasn't thinking Bradley Beal."

Despite being named in trade rumors year after year, Beal has stated multiple times his desire to remain with Washington. Beal, who was named third-team All-NBA last season, is entering the final year of his current contract with the Wizards.