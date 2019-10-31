Tony Kornheiser embodies Matt Nagy on Halloween edition of Pardon the Interruption on ESPN

It's that time of year again: Halloween. A day for the young to run rampant through the streets, kicking up fresh-fallen leaves and chasing a sugar rush, and the old(er) to, well, get jokes off through costume.

The Bears have found themselves the butt of a ton of jokes eight weeks into the NFL season, and Tony Kornheiser didn't miss a chance to chide them on Thursday's edition of Pardon the Interruption. Sitting across the table from his long-time TV partner and renowned Chicago sports fan, Michael Wilbon, Kornheiser did his best to embody the embattled Matt Nagy:

The look is - let's be real - perfectly curated, from the headset, to the visor, to the specter of a graying five o' clock shadow across his face. The only thing missing are the horse-blinders and earmuffs.

But the outfit was only the start of the fun. Throughout the program, Kornheiser made some ham-handed quips through fake playsheets at the expense of Wilbon, Nagy, Mitch Trubisky and Bears fans everywhere:

low blow from Uncle Tony pic.twitter.com/xVZGUCJjiq — Chris Bleck (@chrisbleck) October 31, 2019

Like all good jokes, there's a hint of truth to this Kornheiser bit (er, maybe more than a hint), and it's hard not to get a chuckle or two out of it. Regardless, Bears fans hope that if the team can turn its season around, these types of antics will fade.

