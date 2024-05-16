Tony Kinsler, 1,000-yard receiver from Spruce Creek High School, commits to Pittsburgh

PORT ORANGE — Tony Kinsler believes Pittsburgh knows where all the "Florida dogs" are, including himself. And given the ties of several recent coaching hires — offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kade Bell (Gainesville native) and wide receivers coach JJ Laster (Graceville native) — the Panthers' aggressiveness in the Sunshine State should come as no surprise.

A 1,000-yard receiver last fall for Spruce Creek, Kinsler held the Panthers in high regard throughout his recruitment but interest ratcheted up when Bell and Laster paid him visits this past week.

Kinsler announced a verbal commitment to Pittsburgh on Monday evening, less than 24 hours after informing head coach Pat Narduzzi of his intentions in a FaceTime call. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster collected 15 Division I offers, per 247Sports — including Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Marshall, South Florida, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, the Panthers' Backyard Brawl rival.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Kinsler is the No. 100 wide receiver recruit in the nation and the No. 87 overall player in Florida. He earned Volusia-Flagler All-Area honors, including a nomination for Offensive Player of the Year, after recording 1,380 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns during his junior campaign.

"I've been reaching out to those guys, and they've been reaching out to me," Kinsler said. "The connection's been strong. It changed all last week when they came out and watched me run routes. The energy was just unmatched. They love me, and I love them. I made it happen."

Hawks coach Andy Price said Pittsburgh coaches and fans alike will fall in love with Kinsler's explosiveness after the catch.

Spruce Creek's Tony Kinsler (2) sets up his blockers during a game with New Smyrna Beach at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

"He's actually a really strong kid, too. He's not a fast kid that just gets hit and knocked around. Tony is a physical guy after he's got the football in his hands," Price said. "And then he explodes through arm tackles, out of breaks. You see how strong he is when he's finishing plays."

Booked for an official visit from June 6-8, Kinsler became Pitt's fifth commit for the 2025 recruiting class, and the second from Florida along with St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Trevor Sommers. The Panthers are currently 63rd in the nation and 16th in the ACC in team recruting rankings, per 247Sports.

Spruce Creek hosts a three-team spring football jamboree at 6 p.m. Wednesday, welcoming in state champion Mainland and Final Four qualifier Booker out of Sarasota.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Spruce Creek football wide receiver Tony Kinsler commits to Pittsburgh