Tony Khan talks Jaguars ‘excellent’ draft, players appearing in AEW

Tony Khan loves his job(s). Most people would take some time off after suffering an injury that forced them into a neck brace, but not him.

The President of All Elite Wrestling and Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jaguars, Khan, son of Jags’ owner Shad Khan, has made what appears to be a remarkable recovery since he was victimized by a “spike piledriver” performed by previously suspended AEW wrestler Jack Perry on April 24.

So incredible that he was able to contribute to Jacksonville’s 2024 NFL draft performance this past weekend.

“I’m doing much better. I feel very fortunate to be able to talk to you after taking a spike piledriver — I’m not a pro wrestler, I’ve never been through that, and as you know first-hand it’s one of the most deadly moves in wrestling,” Khan said in an interview with TMZ Sports host and former wrestler and football player Mojo Rawley on Tuesday.

“I think it was an unprovoked attack, really a very scary situation.”

But Khan’s spirits remain high while he recovers from the alleged ambush.

Ratings for AEW’s Saturday show soared with coverage of Khan’s injury spilling into that of the draft between Thursday and Saturday, including several moments broadcast of him in Jacksonville’s war room wearing a neck brace as the team was on the clock.

“As Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in a draft room shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before.” Words said during the live NFL Draft broadcast tonight. pic.twitter.com/ifjkRJL1XI — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 26, 2024

Khan’s hit with TMZ Sports is far from his first with a major outlet since he went down in the ring.

When asked about going viral over draft weekend, Khan leaned into it — metaphorically and physically, the latter perhaps a sign of improved health as he nodded and answered enthusiastically.

“We’ve got a great thing happening in Jacksonville,” Khan expressed, regarding both organizations. “There was a lot going on in Jacksonville, because we had not only the AEW events in Jacksonville this week but also a big NFL draft and a really exciting time for the Jaguars’ organization.

“We’ve got a great coach, Doug Pederson, he’s one of the best coaches in football, a Super Bowl-winning head coach and a brilliant football mind. And really, it was an excellent draft I believe for the Jaguars. The only thing I didn’t enjoy about it was that I had to wear this neck brace throughout the process, it made reading the analytics sheets a bit more difficult sometimes.”

Jacksonville made nine selections in the draft and signed 13 undrafted free agents in the following days. Khan is considerably involved in the undrafted free agency process.

Rawley pitched the idea of the rookies and other players crossing over to Khan’s wrestling league, something Khan would favor.

“I would love that. I think that’s a great thing. I know some of the Jaguars players were very upset about what happened to me. That’s something to keep an eye on too. The Jaguars players follow AEW really closely. A lot of the NFL players follow it,” said Khan.

“Every week on the road, people come up to me, all kinds of people, whether it’s the opposing coaches, opposing players, security in the stadiums, the people working the concessions, every week in the NFL whether it’s in Jacksonville or on the road, people always come up and talk about AEW.”

The company has even made the older Khan a fan of wrestling. He wasn’t previously.

“It’s unfortunate that’s the way [Shad Khan] had to come out and make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite,” Khan said. “But it meant a lot that he came out to check on me and it was cool that the fans were so happy to see him.”

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire