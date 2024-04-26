Tony Khan lives wrestling gimmick in Jaguars’ war room

Tony Khan is a Jaguars exec. He also heads up AEW, a professional wrestling organization.

On Wednesday as part of the storyline, Khan was attacked at the end of the AEW show by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.

A day later, Khan was in the war room for the Jaguars and he was living the gimmick, wearing a neck brace after the dastardly attack.

“Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in a draft room, shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before.” Kayfabe is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/0hWXwUpO6p — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire