Tony Khan lives wrestling gimmick in Jaguars’ war room

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Tony Khan is a Jaguars exec. He also heads up AEW, a professional wrestling organization.

On Wednesday as part of the storyline, Khan was attacked at the end of the AEW show by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.

A day later, Khan was in the war room for the Jaguars and he was living the gimmick, wearing a neck brace after the dastardly attack.

