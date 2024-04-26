Tony Khan lives wrestling gimmick in Jaguars’ war room
Tony Khan is a Jaguars exec. He also heads up AEW, a professional wrestling organization.
On Wednesday as part of the storyline, Khan was attacked at the end of the AEW show by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks.
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING HERE?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan | @YoungBucks | @RainmakerXOkada pic.twitter.com/Dv2BeH0jsO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
A day later, Khan was in the war room for the Jaguars and he was living the gimmick, wearing a neck brace after the dastardly attack.
“Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in a draft room, shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before.”
Kayfabe is alive and well. pic.twitter.com/0hWXwUpO6p
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024