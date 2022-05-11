Tony Kemp has priceless reaction to ridiculous Superman catch vs. Tigers

A's Kemp has priceless reaction to ridiculous Superman catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tony Kemp surprised everyone. Including himself.

In the eighth inning of the Athletics' doubleheader nightcap against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, Kemp got a great jump when Jeimer Candelario laced a line drive in his direction. The second baseman sprawled out in full Superman mode, his feet climbing higher in the air than the rest of his body, and he somehow came down with the catch.

Kemp's diving grab was outstanding. His reaction, though, belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

.@tonykemp's reaction might be better than the actual catch ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/JrlBKlcKen — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 10, 2022

“Once he landed, he kind of looked at me just in awe,” shortstop Kevin Smith told NBC Sports California after the A’s 4-1 victory at Comerica Park. “I think I was giving him the same expression back. I’ve never seen someone leap with their feet so high off the ground like Tony.”

“Pretty acrobatic catch,” manager Mark Kotsay told reporters. That’s what Tony does. The reaction was priceless. I thought the reaction was outstanding."

Kemp also contributed on the offensive end, notching two hits in the leadoff spot to help secure the doubleheader split for the A's after they were shut out 6-0 earlier in the day.

Kemp and the A's will get right back to it Wednesday evening with a matchup against the Tigers at 4:10 p.m. The game will be televised on NBC Sports California.