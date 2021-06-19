Tony Kemp hilariously asks Dontrelle Willis for signed jersey

Kemp hilariously asks D-Train for signed jersey in interview originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Shoot your shot, right?

That's exactly what Tony Kemp did after helping the Athletics beat the New York Yankees 5-3 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Kemp was the hero of the game, coming up with a huge three-run homer that proved to be the difference in the game.

After the win, Kemp was in the middle of a postgame interview with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil and Dontrelle Willis when he decided to take a chance and made a unique request.

"Hey, real question though," Kemp said to Willis. "I need a signed jersey by you D."

It worked.

"Oh, that's nothing, baby," Willis, who was born in Oakland and grew up in Alameda, responded. "We can trade. As long as it's a Kelly Green Kemp jersey, I'm hanging that up in my house. Absolutely baby. No problem at all."

"I'm buying it," Kemp said. "I'm buying it. I'm buying it."

Willis wasn't having it.

"It wouldn't do you justice to buy it," Willis said. "I got you, baby. It's coming out of the garage."

.@tonykemp asked @dtrainmlb for a signed jersey in the middle of the postgame interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/oi5gGi9Qw7 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 19, 2021

TONY KEMP SENDS IT OUT TO RIGHT pic.twitter.com/j3ResEW8nJ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 19, 2021

Kemp has been on a tear in June. He now has 14 hits in 46 at-bats with two homers and 11 RBI in 14 games this month.

Melvin says over and over Kemp's playing the best baseball of his career.



Kemp: "I'll agree with him." — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 19, 2021

The A's have won seven games in a row and Kemp's success at the plate has played a big part in it.

And it looks like when the A's return to the Bay Area after this seven-game trip to New York and Texas, Kemp will have a new piece of memorabilia to add to the collection.