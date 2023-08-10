Tony Jones could be a sleeper to watch for during Broncos preseason

The Denver Broncos are pleased with the recovery of Javonte Williams, who has bounced back from a 2022 knee injury and is on track to be ready for Week 1.

Denver’s staff is also happy with Samaje Perine, who signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the team this spring. Williams and Perine will serve as a one-two punch as the primary running backs in the Broncos’ offense this fall.

The team’s third-string running back position is still up for grabs. The candidates for the RB3 job are Tyler Badie, undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin and Tony Jones.

McLaughlin and Badie both have their strengths, and either one of them could end up making the team, but Jones has the advantage of having experience playing in a Sean Payton offense.

“He’s a young player,” Payton said of Jones on Aug. 3. “That had a lot to do with [signing him]. We felt somewhat positive about him in New Orleans. He had a couple of injuries — got hurt against Carolina in a game he was going to play quite a bit. We had kind of a COVID-19 [issue] with the running backs.

“He’s young, and we felt like we wanted to give him a good evaluation here. He’s smart, and I think he can be a steady back. I think the key — and I mentioned this to him before he left for the spring — he’s going to have to open some eyes in the kicking game. What else can you do? That will be important.”

Payton made it clear to Jones that if he’s going to make the team, the 25-year-old running back will have to contribute on special teams. Jones played under Payton with the Saints from 2020-2021, earning five starts during that time. He has 67 career carries for 179 yards and 10 receptions for 59 yards in 18 career games.

Jones will have to separate himself from Badie and McLaughlin during preseason if he wants to make the 53-man roster. In order to do that, Jones will have to excel not only on offense but also on special teams. He’ll get his first opportunity when the Broncos face the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

