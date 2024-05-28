Tony Jefferson wants to come out of retirement and play in 2024

Safety Tony Jefferson wants to return to active duty.

Jefferson announced his retirement last May and took a job in the Ravens' scouting department, but he is reversing course this year. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that Jefferson is coming out of retirement with eyes on landing with an NFL team for the 2024 season.

The veteran safety is expected to speak with teams in the near future about the possibility of returning to action this fall.

Jefferson played for the Giants in 2022 and had 27 tackles while making 11 appearances during the regular season and playoffs. He also had two stints with the Ravens and a brief run with the 49ers after playing 63 games for the Cardinals over his first four NFL seasons.