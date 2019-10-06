Tony Jefferson tears ACL, out for year

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson has missed only three games in his seven-year career. He will miss the rest of this season, though.

Jefferson injured his knee during Sunday’s overtime victory over the Steelers and will undergo season-ending surgery.

“He has a knee, so he’s done,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced after the game. “He at least has an ACL and probably more, so he’ll be out for the season as it stands right now.”

Jefferson had one tackle and a pass defensed before leaving.

He had played nearly all the defensive snaps this season, leaving a hole on the back end of the team’s defense.