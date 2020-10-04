Tony Jefferson leaves Colts’ visit without a contract

The free agent visit with the #Colts for safety Tony Jefferson has ended without him signing, but a smart move by GM Chris Ballard to get to the front of the line for whenever Jefferson is ready, health-wise. And that time is coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2020





The Indianapolis Colts brought in veteran safety Tony Jefferson this week, but he left the visit without a contract from the team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It is likely that the Colts are checking in on Jefferson’s status after he finished the 2019 season with a torn ACL with the Ravens. He played just five games before suffering the season-ending injury, and then the Ravens released him his offseason.

The Colts don’t have a massive need to add to the safety position but adding a veteran with Jefferson’s talent couldn’t hurt for depth purposes. With Malik Hooker on the injured reserve list, the Colts are relying on second-year safety Khari Willis and rookie Julian Blackmon as the starters. They also have George Odum and Tavon Wilson as depth pieces and core special teams players.

It will be interesting to see if the Colts wind up bringing in Jefferson when he’s healthy but for now, he remains a free agent.