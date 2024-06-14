Advertisement

Tony Jefferson becomes 8th former Raven to join Chargers after agreeing to 1-year deal

glenn erby
·1 min read

Los Angeles is Baltimore west after Tony Jefferson became the 8th former Raven personnel to land a job with the Chargers.

Jefferson now joins a list of former Baltimore personnel in Los Angeles that includes general manager Joe Hortiz, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman and Ben Mason.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire