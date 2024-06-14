Tony Jefferson becomes 8th former Raven to join Chargers after agreeing to 1-year deal

Los Angeles is Baltimore west after Tony Jefferson became the 8th former Raven personnel to land a job with the Chargers.

Jefferson now joins a list of former Baltimore personnel in Los Angeles that includes general manager Joe Hortiz, offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman and Ben Mason.

The latest former Raven to land in LA: Chargers today signed former Baltimore safety Tony Jefferson. Jefferson now joins a list of former Ravens in LA that includes GM Joe Hortiz, OC Greg Roman, Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman and Ben Mason. pic.twitter.com/jwZ1UXleDZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire