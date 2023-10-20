Tony Husband, Private Eye cartoonist who created Yobs and later movingly chronicled dementia – obituary

Tony Husband: he carried a pen and paper at all times, and drew 60 cartoons a week - EMMA WILLIAMS

Tony Husband, who has died aged 73, was a brilliant and incisive cartoonist best known for creating the Yobs strip in Private Eye, but equally adept at the heartbreakingly poignant sketch, especially when tackling dementia.

Yobs began 38 years ago in what Husband described as his “hippy days”, when he was beaten up by a gang of skinheads for coming out of the wrong chip shop. Not being a violent person, he got his own back by drawing a gag that depicted two skinheads spraying a wall with one saying to the other: “How do you spell NF?”

“Ian Hislop took it for Private Eye and then wrote to me saying, ‘We love your skinhead jokes, do you want to do a strip and we’ll call it the Yobs?’” he told the Manchester Confidential website in June, at the launch of his latest exhibition, Tony Husband 37½ Years in Private Eye.

Husband’s minimalist and irreverently droll work appeared on other pages of the magazine, with gentle digs at domestic bliss and social commentary being his stock in trade. In one recent example he tackled the migrant crossings by imagining his granddaughters on a raft in the Channel as a storm brews asking: “Are we there yet?” “When I drew it, I cried. We can’t keep watching children being drowned,” he told Manchester Evening News.

At the height of the Covid pandemic his Yobs strip depicted a masked couple in a supermarket asking a young man: “Is there a good reason you’re not wearing a mask?” “Yeah,” he replies. “I’m an ignorant, arrogant, selfish prick, that’s why, OK!” To which they respond: “Oh, fair enough, thank you for your honesty.”

A Covid-era Yobs cartoon from Private Eye - Courtesy of Chris Beetles Gallery, St James's

A prolific artist whose cartoons sometimes flowed at the rate of 60 a week, Husband worked from a studio at home in Hyde, near Manchester, with music constantly blaring. He carried a pad and a pen at all times, whipping them out whenever an idea crossed his mind, whether on the train, in a pub or in a car park. “It’s hard to explain where they come from, it just pings into my head,” he said.

He had to contend with tight deadlines. On one occasion he drew a newspaper cartoon about Chelsea not being able to find a manager. He then went out to play a round of golf: “I was on the green and got a call to say they had appointed a manager and another cartoon was needed – in 10 minutes.”

Selling his work was not easy in the early days. He told the cartoonists’ magazine The Jester how he once wrote to Punch and Mayfair magazines to ask why they were not buying his cartoons. “Punch said, ‘We like your drawings but not your ideas’, and Mayfair said, ‘We like your ideas but not your drawings’, So I thought, ‘F--- em! I’ll do it my way.’”

William Anthony Husband was born in Blackpool on August 28 1950, the eldest of four sons of Ron Husband, who fought on the Normandy beaches and became a manager for Great Universal Stores, and his wife Vera (née Fletcher). The family moved to Manchester, where he shone in art lessons at Greenfield Secondary School, Hyde. At one time he knew Harold Shipman, the serial killer from Hyde, and at least 20 of his victims.

His first job was in Wilson’s advertising agency. “They had Punch magazine in reception and I used to read it every week. I loved the cartoons and from then on all I wanted was to be a cartoonist,” he said. One of their clients, Burlington’s, had an in-house magazine that gave him a full page. He also sent cartoons to two hippy magazines, Grass Eye and Mole Express, which paid him with albums instead of cash.

He moved on to other jobs, including at a jewellery repair shop and as a window dresser for Burton’s menswear. By night he continued to draw, sending cartoons to Tit Bits and Reveille magazines as well as to tabloid newspapers.

One of Tony Husband's favourite examples of the random ideas that popped into his head - Courtesy of Chris Beetles Gallery, St James's

In 1984 he “plucked up the courage” to take voluntary redundancy and become a full-time cartoonist. His first book, 101 Uses for a Severed Head, inspired by Simon Bond’s bestseller 101 Uses for a Dead Cat, was published that year. The uses include doorstop and pencil sharpener.

One day he sent 10 cartoons to Private Eye, but had not expected any result until a friend told him that two of them were in the latest issue. Yobs, occasionally Snobs, such as when depicting members of the MCC at Lords berating the Australian cricket team in July, has appeared constantly since 1985, receiving added mileage from politicians’ pronouncements on yob culture.

Elsewhere, Husband was co-creator in 1986 of the anarchic children’s comic Oink! (“better than Viz”), which led to Round the Bend, an animated children’s series for Yorkshire TV that was nominated for a Royal Television Society award. During the 1990s he joined forces with the Radio 3 poet Ian McMillan, touring the country with A Cartoon History of Here in which McMillan provided a fast-flowing commentary as Husband drew sketches.

After his father’s death in 2011, Husband was in his studio one night with a bottle of Rioja when he imagined asking his father what it was like to have dementia: “His voice came back mockingly, ‘I had dementia and you’re asking me to remember’.” He began to draw their conversation and later showed the sketches to Stephen Fry, who tweeted it to his 15 million followers. “Next a publisher emailed me saying that there was a fantastic book to be made out of this.”

Take Care, Son, the title being the last words his father said to him, was published in 2014 with 50 illustrations showing how the elderly man started to forget things, even though memories of his childhood and wartime experiences remained crystal clear. The book touched a nerve and he continued to work on projects that raise awareness of dementia.

Tony Husband was inspired by Punch magazine to become a cartoonist - EMMA WILLIAMS

Another challenging chapter was covered in From a Dark Place (2017), the story of his son Paul, a one-time drug addict and now a successful photographer, who co-wrote the book. “It was tough to do, but it helps people because it’s simple,” Husband said. He also used his pen to draw attention to child abuse in After…The Impact of Child Abuse (with Libby Moore, 2019).

Husband’s work continued to appear in Private Eye, The Spectator and on the sports pages of national newspapers. For The Idler he not only drew cartoons but also played drums in the magazine’s ukulele band.

He was an ardent supporter of Manchester United and had a golfing handicap of 10. On one occasion he received a club from Seve Ballasteros in exchange for his cartoon tribute to the golfer. He was resident cartoonist at the Groucho Club and cartoonist-in-residence at the Lowry Centre in Salford, explaining in typically deadpan style: “I suggested that my work might go in the toilets, and the centre took up the idea.”

Tall, slim and bearded, he won numerous awards, including in 2005 the Pont Award from The Cartoon Art Trust for depicting the British way of life.

Husband died after suffering a heart attack on Westminster Bridge while on his way to a Private Eye party on a Thames barge. Fearing he would be delayed, he had drawn a quick sketch on the train and sent it to his fellow cartoonist Nick Newman: it shows the barge sailing away as a figure stands on Westminster Pier waving.

In 1976 Tony Husband married Carole Garner, whom he had met at a dodgy nightclub the previous year and who handled his paperwork and finances. She and Paul survive him.

Tony Husband, born August 28 1950, died October 18 2023