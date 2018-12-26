Tony Gonzalez impressed by Travis Kelce breaking his records

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce passed one of Tony Gonzalez’s franchise records last week, and more could be falling soon.

And Gonzalez, like everyone who has marveled at the Chiefs offense this year, has no problem with that.

“A guy like Travis Kelce, a phenomenal athlete, an unbelievable talent and he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing in this offense,” Gonzalez said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “He’s setting records. . . .

“He should get the records. Records are made to be broken. I got to break them; now it’s up to somebody else. With all these great quarterbacks, I think you’re going to see the [big] numbers because that’s the day and age of the NFL.”

Kelce broke Gonzalez’s record of 1,258 receiving yards in a season last week against the Seahawks, and he’s five receptions short of breaking that record (102 in 2004) heading into this week’s finale.

He also has a shot at some records beyond the local ones, as Kelce has 1,274 yards, giving him a reasonable shot at Rob Gronkowski‘s single-season yardage record for tight ends (1,327 in 2011). Zach Ertz (113 and counting) just set the league record for tight end receptions in a season.

Gonzalez’s records might fall, but Kelce said he was inspired by the former Chiefs tight end, whom he has met and heard plenty of stories about since joining the Chiefs in 2013.

“Everyone loved playing with the guy,” Kelce said. “I don’t know if I can catch No. 88, but it’s an absolute honor playing in his shadow.”

He’ll have to play for another decade to have a shot at the big numbers, but Kelce’s off to quite a start on his own.