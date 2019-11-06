Tony Gonzalez explains why he's not concerned about Patriots after latest loss

The three to five days each season after a New England Patriots loss often are filled with some of the most ridiculous sports takes you'll find, and Monday was no exception.

The Patriots lost 37-20 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road Sunday night to fall to 8-1 on the season as they enter their Week 10 bye.

The talk shows had a familiar frame: the Patriots aren't as good as we thought they were and quarterback Tom Brady looks old. Even though these "takes" have looked quite foolish in the past -- just look at least season! -- that didn't stop the popular talking heads from piling on the Patriots despite the defending Super Bowl champs sitting atop the AFC standings.

One analyst who didn't sound the alarm bells was Tony Gonzalez. The Hall of Fame tight end provided a measured take on the Patriots' current situation during Monday's episode of "Speak For Yourself" on FOX Sports 1.

"I was way more impressed with New England," Gonzalez said. "I think if you look back in history and you see what the New England Patriots have done throughout the last 20 years, you know they're going to improve. You know this is just a little glitch. It happens every year to them. It seems like they always get blown out at least once during the season, and it's one of those things. They turn it back around and they say ‘OK, we're going to address this, address this.' That's why they're so good. That's why they always get to the Super Bowl, because they make corrections as they keep going. That's how you do life, that's how you do business, that's how you do football.

"It seems so simple, but they've mastered that. Looking at them last night with Mohamed Sanu -- I'm excited about that. I think if Mohamed Sanu had played with New England and Tom Brady his whole career he'd be up there with one of the greats of all time. What I saw last night, that added component, with Julian Edelman going down there, with Sony Michel and James White, all those guys. It is going to be spectacular. They're going to get it right. I'm still saying New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game against my Kansas City Chiefs."

Gonzalez makes several good points.

He noted the Patriots have had a few of these blowout losses, and he's absolutely right. In fact, it's happened in four of their six Super Bowl-winning seasons, as you can see below:

2003: 31-0 loss at Buffalo Bills

2004: 34-20 loss at Pittsburgh Steelers

2014: 41-14 loss at Kansas City Chiefs

2018: 34-10 loss at Tennessee Titans







Gonzalez also touched on Mohamed Sanu's impact. Sanu was acquired by the Patriots from the Atlanta Falcons a week before the NFL trade deadline last month, and he played great against the Ravens with 10 receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown. Sanu's addition gives the Patriots offense another reliable pass-catcher and blocker in the run game. Many veteran wideouts have struggled to quickly learn the Patriots playbook, but that doesn't appear to be the case with Sanu.

One thing Gonzalez didn't mention was all the little mistakes the Patriots made versus the Ravens that we don't typically see from them, most notably the silly penalties and costly turnovers.

The Patriots have a tough schedule coming up with four consecutive matchups against quality opponents after the bye week. Luckily for the Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have two weeks to self scout and figure out how to improve the team's weaknesses to ensure a strong finish to the 2019 season.

